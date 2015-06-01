Chelsea fans have been dealt a heck of a hand by Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal.

The Chilean’s recent social media activity has been of particular interest, the 28-year-old liking a post from the

Former Coach Antonio Conte has been reported on numerous occasions to be chasing his former pupil at Juventus.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has been decent since joining the German champions last summer, but hasn’t quite matched expectations, having scored 35 Serie A goals in four seasons with Juventus. He’s managed five Bundesliga goals so far and as many assists, but no strikes this season.

The Sun (

Then again, Bayern were reported as wanting at least £40m (nearly €47m) for their man.

Conte has always been a big proponent of the Chilean, using him to anchor his midfield when the two won four Serie A titles together at Juventus.