Vidal: ‘No reason to swap Bayern Munich with Chelsea’

Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal is said to be a long-time Chelsea target given that the Chile International is one of Antonio Conte’s favourite players. The former Juventus midfielder joined the J Stadium in a € 10 million deal in summer 2011 and has quickly become one of Europe’s most talented midfielders during Conte’s reign at Juventus.



The 28-year-old midfielder is one of Conte’s priority targets alongside Radja Naninggolan but neither Bayern Munich nor AS Roma want to sell their midfield stars.



The Chile International has also whispered that he is not interested in moving to the Stamford Bridge. Vidal has released an interview with Sport Bild saying: “Reports linking me with a move to Chelsea are only transfer rumours. I played under Conte at Juventus and that was a successful spell for me. Said that, there is no reason to leave Bayern Munich. I am proud to be playing for them, I am very happy here and my family has settled in well in Munich.”

