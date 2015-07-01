Vidal to Chelsea: Bayern Munich boss Ancelotti trashes transfer reports

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has denied that Arturo Vidal is going to move to Chelsea anytime in the future. The Italian tactician has spoken to German media sharing his thoughts on transfer speculations linking the Chile International with a reunion with his former manager Antonio Conte at Chelsea.



No secret that the Italian tactician is a long time admirer of the former Juventus star. Both Vidal and Conte joined Juventus in summer 2011. During Conte’s three-year spell at Juventus, Vidal has become one of the best midfielders in the world, so much so the Old Lady signed him for € 10 million in 2011 and sold him to Bayern Munich for € 40 million four years later.



Conte’s played a key role in Vidal’s technical and tactical development. In a recent interview with Sky Italia he has claimed that he’d take the Chilean anywhere, if he had to go to war.



​English media have been pushing for Vidal’s Chelsea move, but Carlo Ancelotti has trashed transfer speculations. “Vidal to Chelsea transfer rumours are just rubbish”, Conte’s compatriot has told German media. Vidal is under contract with Bayern Munich until June 2019.

