Video: AC Milan players ready to take off to Doha
21 December at 14:30AC Milan were forced to postponed their departure for Doha yesterday due to a delay of their flight. The rossoneri will face Juventus in the final of the Italian Super Cup on Friday and the club’s CEO Adriano Galliani went absolutely made when he found out that the team would have had one day less than Juventus to prepare Friday’s direct meeting. Out reporter Daniele Longo is at Milan’s Malpensa airport and is giving us some live updates.
The flight takes off at 3pm Italy time. The players hhad ad a morning training session at Milanello this morning and arrived at Milan’s Malpensa airport at around 12.20pm. As for the possible line-up, Giacomo Bonaventura might start in the attacking trident in place of M’Baye Niang who has been delivering some highly disappointing performances of late. Carlos Bacca is set to start up front with Gianluca Lapadula on bench.
