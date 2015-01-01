Video: Allegri bemoans focus on penalties

Juventus boss Max Allegri responded to questions related to the Old Lady’s controversial win over Napoli yesterday night as the bianconeri were awarded to penalty kicks.

Here’s what Allegri told Italian media (watch the video for the full interview):



“Do you know how many things should have annoyed me since I took over as a head coach? They told me I wasn’t good, that we didn’t play well and so on. Juventus have been awarded two penalties in the league, not 20. Tonight’s game was good. Look at what happened on Sunday...”