Matthew Klimberg [@KlimbergCalcio] breaks down AS Roma’s recent struggles and why they miss Mohamed Salah so much. It wasn’t just the now-Liverpool star’s production that was key to their tremendous success, but his off-ball threat that crushed opponents in the final third.None of Patrik Schick, Stephan El Shaarawy, Gregoire Defrel, nor Cengiz Under have been able to make up for his loss.In the comments below, let us know what you think of the breakdown, and what Roma can do to fill his gap.