AC Milan wingback Andrea Conti is on the road to recovery. The summer signing posted a video of himself at training to Instagram.Conti ruptured his ACL early this season and underwent successful surgery to repair it. Based on his rapid progress, it’s entirely possible that he can return in time for AC Milan’s Europa league matchup with Ludogorets in mid-February. If not, he should be ready come springtime.With the Rossoneri desperate to make Champions League, the return of Conti will provide a significant boost to Gennaro Gattuso.