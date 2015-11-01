Take a look right here :

Torino are currently playing against Sassuolo as Andrea Belotti has so far scored the lone goal of the game. AC Milan and Chelsea (as well as a few other big teams too) have been rumored to be after Belotti for some time now. Let's not forget that Torino president Urbano Cairo has been asking for 100 million euros for him (his release clause), something that has surely scared off a few teams. The Italian national team striker proved his worth today as he scored an amazing goal for Mihajlovic's team.