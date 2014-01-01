Sono stato sommerso da un mare di auguri e di affetto: grazie a tutti di cuore. #GIG1BDAY pic.twitter.com/fwC04uZZJk — Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) January 28, 2018

Legendary Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has taken to Twitter in order to thank his legions of followers for their birthday wishes. He said: “On the day which marks my 40birthday, many of you have been in touch. I have been lucky enough to receive lots of nice messages and this has made a very special day even sweeter. I want to say thank you. As for the future, I hope to never disappoint those who believe in me and those who have a positive opinion of me. Thank you everyone. Now we start thinking about the 41.” Scroll down to see Gigi’s tweet and accompanying video.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)