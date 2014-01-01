Video: Buffon thanks fans for birthday wishes
28 January at 20:30
Legendary Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has taken to Twitter in order to thank his legions of followers for their birthday wishes. He said: “On the day which marks my 40th birthday, many of you have been in touch. I have been lucky enough to receive lots of nice messages and this has made a very special day even sweeter. I want to say thank you. As for the future, I hope to never disappoint those who believe in me and those who have a positive opinion of me. Thank you everyone. Now we start thinking about the 41st.” Scroll down to see Gigi’s tweet and accompanying video.
Sono stato sommerso da un mare di auguri e di affetto: grazie a tutti di cuore. #GIG1BDAY pic.twitter.com/fwC04uZZJk— Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) January 28, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
