Those outside the Americas have probably never experienced the sheer joy and uniqueness that is CONCACAF Champions League.What the North American and Caribbean playoff lacks in quality compared to it's UEFA cousin, it makes up for in spades with flair and downright zaniness.The knockout rounds started on Tuesday, but it was on Wednesday that things got "CONCACAFy."Referee Mark Geiger confiscated a cell phone from Mexican side Club America's goalkeeper in the middle of play. Reportedly it was thrown from the stands, but is still something you'll only get to experience with CONCACAF.Embrace the wackiness.