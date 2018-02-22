Video: Conte and Del Piero leading Juventus to victory in the snow

Despite the fact last night’s Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta was postponed due to heavy snowfall in Turin, the Bianconeri do have previous for emerging victorious in blizzardy conditions.



Indeed, Juve took on Siena at the Stadio delle Alpi in similarly treacherous weather all the way back in January 2004 in a game which saw the legendary Alessandro Del Piero score a hat-trick. The starting XI that day also contained the likes of Gianluca Zambrotta, Pavel Nedvěd and David Trezeguet, as well as current Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.



Marcello Lippi was in charge of La Vecchia Signora, and opted to set his team up in his preferred 4-3-1-2 formation. In goal was Gianluigi Buffon, while the back four was comprised of Alessandro Birindelli, Ciro Ferrara, Paolo Montero and the aforementioned Zambrotta.



Mauro Camoranesi and Stephen Appiah teamed up alongside the tireless Conte in midfield, with the legendary Czech Republic native slotting in just behind Del Piero and Trezeguet in attack. Scroll down to watch a brief highlights package of the match which will be remembered for all sorts of reasons, many of which are completely unrelated to football.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)