Video: Conte discusses the importance of Chelsea’s match against Tottenham

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte admitted the upcoming Premier League game against Tottenham will be a vital one for the Blues.



Antonio Conte’s side are only five points behind Tottenham ahead of their Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge tomorrow.



Talking to media on Friday afternoon, the Italian tactician said: “On Sunday it’s an important game for us because if we win we go very close to Tottenham otherwise we continue to stay not so close.”



Watch Conte discussing the important of Chelsea’s game against Tottenham in the video below:

