Sufficed to say, yesterday’s lunchtime derby between Torino and Juventus was marred by some pretty unsavoury scenes of violence between the two sets of supporters. There were scuffles outside the stadium before the match, though few people expected this type of behaviour to make its way inside the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino to boot. Below, you can watch a video of what went on shortly after the final whistle was blown by referee Daniele Orsato.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)