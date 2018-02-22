Only seconds after Hakan Calhanoglu gave AC Milan hope for a shocking comeback against Arsenal at The Emirates, Danny Welbeck sliced a dagger through the visitor’s heart.While chasing a loose ball in the Milan penalty area, the Englishman went to ground, and Swedish referee Jonas Eriksson pointed to the spot. He subsequently buried the kick to give Arsenal the 3-1 aggregate lead heading to halftime of leg two.Whether or not Welbeck deserved the penalty is up for debate. What do you think?