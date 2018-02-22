Gianluigi Donnarumma dealt a huge blow to Napoli's hopes of winning the Scudetto with a dramatic save on Arkadiusz Milik. The Polish forward came on as a substitute and almost won it for Napoli in the dying moments, but Milan’s star goalkeeper managed to get down low to his left to make a brilliant stop. The match ultimately ended at 0-0 and Napoli will wait to see if Juve extends the gap to six points with a win against Sampdoria.