Funerali #Astori, l'impressionante VIDEO della piazza all'uscita della bara. I tifosi cantano l'inno e intonano cori per Davide pic.twitter.com/hXoK14Nx7u — calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) March 8, 2018

The funeral of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori was held in Florence on Thursday as thousands of mourners congregated outside the Basilica di Santa Croce to pay their final respects to the defender, who died on Sunday at the age of 31.The coffin carrying Astori arrived at the Basilica shortly after 10 a.m. to applause from a packed Piazza. It was carried through a guard of honor formed by children from the Serie A club's youngest teams.As his body was carried out, the thousands in the square sang for their captain one last time. Watch the stirring scene below.Astori's body will be transferred to his birth town of San Pellegrino Terme, where he will be laid to rest on Friday.