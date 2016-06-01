Tim Howard putting in that work last night for @ColoradoRapids pic.twitter.com/dHwxwc9MiM — Kyle Schnitzer (@Kyle_Schnitzer) February 21, 2018

Tim Howard is a mess. There’s no other way to describe what Colorado Rapids fans witnessed yesterday. The longtime Everton goalkeeper has seen age take hold of his abilities, and it couldn’t be more evident than yesterday.During Colorado’s opening match of the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League, the Manchester United and New York/New Jersey Metrostars product put in a display worthy of his 38 years.Take a look at his utter lack of movement on the opening goal ceded to Toronto FC in the eventual 0-2 first leg loss.