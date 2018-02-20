#Eintracht #Frankfurt supporters throw tennis balls and streamers onto the pitch in protest against Monday night games in the #Bundesliga. pic.twitter.com/UMVyjAsOQz — Matt Ford (@matt_4d) February 20, 2018

Eintracht Frankfurt fans protested against the German football federation (DFB) for staging games on a Monday night, delaying the game against RB Leipzig for several minutes.The second half was delayed when Frankfurt fans threw thousands of tennis balls onto the pitch and covered one of the goals with toilet paper. The club was apparently aware in advance of the action as a large team of helpers came out to clear the pitch with leaf blowers."It was peaceful and then everyone went back. It was OK,'' injured Frankfurt forward Alexander Meier said at half-time.Before kickoff, supporters left the terraces and surrounded the pitch to protest, while others displayed banners blasting the federation, including "Football-mafia DFB."Kickoff was delayed for six minutes and the game began to a cacophony of whistles from the home supporters.