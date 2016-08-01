Video: furious Benzema fuels Arsenal transfer speculations?

It is safe to say Real Madrid star Karim Benzema was not happy with the Merengues boss Zinedine Zidane when he decided to replace the striker in the 75th minute of Valencia-Real yesterday.



According to reports in England, Benzema has reached a verbal agreement with Arsenal ahead of a possible summer move.



The Frenchman could be on his way out of the Bernabeu at the end of the season as both Mauro Icardi and Harry Kane have been linked with moving to the Spanish capital to begin a new course.



​Watch Benzema’s reaction in the video below:



