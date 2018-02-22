Video: Giroud, Emerson team up for gorgeous Chelsea goal

Chelsea’s two newest players teamed up to score a gorgeous goal on Friday night.



Left-back Emerson fed Olivier Giroud to give the hosts a 4-0 lead against Hull City in the first of of their FA Cup clash. The goal marked the Frenchman’s first since joining the Stamford Bridge outfit from rival Arsenal at the January transfer deadline.



Similarly, Emerson joined Antonio Conte’s team towards the end of the transfer period from Roma. The start on Friday was his first appearance in blue.

