Locked in the depths of a Champions League position battle, Lazio cannot afford to lose any points. Late in their match with Cagliari it appeared as if they were on the verge of losing all three points. However, star striker Ciro Immobile had other plans.Following Luiz Felipe’s mental error leading to a Nicola Barella penalty kick, Lazio found themselves down 2-1. However, in the 95th minute, the Italian international striker dropped a scorpion kick to redirect a ball from the top of the penalty area and into the back of the net.The match finished 2-2. Adding injury to insult Cagliari keeper Alessio Cragno suffered an injury slamming into the post trying to keep Immobile’s shot out.