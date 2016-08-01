Inter star Geoffrey Kondogbia has just scored the own goal of the year. The France International has netted an own goal from midfield trying to pass the ball behind to Inter goalkeeper Daniele Padelli. The Serie A giants are currently leading for 2-1 against Antonio Conte’s side with the Blues who are playing with new signing Alvaro Morata from the very first minute. Inter’s goals came courtesy of Stevan Jovetic and Manchester United target Ivan Perisic.