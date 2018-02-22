Locked in the depths of a Champions League position battle, Lazio cannot afford any mental mistakes during the stretch Serie A run. Well, that’s exactly what they suffered in the late stages of their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Cagliari.Playing in Sardinia for the first time since former-Cagliari defender Davide Astori passed away, it was an emotional afternoon for everyone involved. However, in the 74th minute, Lazio defender Luiz Felipe let other emotions get the worst of him.Fighting for a loose ball in front of his own, he decided to let the ball go towards his own goalkeeper and body-checked Leonardo Pavoletti. A VAR review called for a penalty kick which Nicola Barella converted.Fortunately Ciro Immobile scored at the death to preserve a single point for Lazio.