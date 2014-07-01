Wait... Wait...

Did this guy really try and bicycle kick a balloon in broad daylight on the street #ImHowling pic.twitter.com/GbPulBbxqc — #3ShotsOfTequila (@MarvAbbey) November 12, 2017

A Turkish man tried to do his best Antoine Griezmann impression with a stray balloon, and the entire episode was caught on security cameras.Likely inspired by the Frenchman’s stunning overhead goal against Roma in Champions League on Wednesday, our hero happened upon a lone balloon and decided to prove that soccer is life. Using deft touches, he elevated the makeshift ball and waited for the perfect moment to unleash his wicked strike.Check out the whole video below: