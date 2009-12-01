Video: Man City loanee scores late stunner in Serie A clash
27 February at 11:05Manchester City loanne Oliver Ntcham netted a stunner in Genoa’s 1-1 home stalemate against Bologna. The French winger is failing to impress at the Marassi having only scored two goals this season. He joined the Serie A side on loan in June 2015 and he will make return to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season. His late strike has helped his side not to secure one point in their home clash with new manager Andrea Mandorlini who made debut for Genoa after replacing Ivan Juric last week. Ntcham hopes that his late strike would mean the beginning of a new season for him.
Eccolo il gol pazzesco del nostro #Ntcham in #GenoaBologna! Wow Olivier, ben fatto! pic.twitter.com/cf8J7BjsN0— GG11 (@gg11official) February 26, 2017
