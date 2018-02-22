Amidst the injury influx Juventus has suffered through over the past two months, they did receive some very welcome news on Tuesday.Forward Mario Mandzukic returned to training with the team on the eve of their decisive Champions League clash against Tottenham. Though the Croatian played against Lazio this weekend, manager Max Allegri has been concerned that his thigh strain could act up.Fortunately with him taking part in the full session, it appears Mandzukic will be an option on Wednesday.