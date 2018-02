Video: Palacio scores in his return to the San Siro

Long-time Inter Milan star Rodrigo Palacio made his return to the San Siro to face his former team as a member of Bologna. Only 25 minutes into the match, the attacker showed his former club, and the fans, just what they’re missing when he scored to draw the match level.



At the end of the first-half, both Inter Milan and Bologna are deadlocked at one goal apiece.



Take a look at the goal in the video below