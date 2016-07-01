Video: Panucci talks of Dzeko’s possible Chelsea move

Albania boss Christian Panucci commented Edin Dzeko’s possible move from Roma to Chelsea on Wednesday: “Roma had to make this deal for economic reasons, let’s see how Schick will replace him, it’s an important test for him, should Chelsea really sign Dzeko.”



Panucci was also asked about the situation of Italian football after the azzurri elimination from the World Cup play-offs.



“Italy know how to react, Italians know how to recover after tough times. We’ll find a way. I hope the next steps that will be taken will go the right way. There are three candidates for the presidency of the Italian FA and I hope Tommasi will win.”

