Video: Peace between Allegri and Bonucci as Juve duo shoot down transfer speculations

Massimiliano Allegri and Leonardo Bonucci had a scuffle three weeks ago, days before Juventus’ opening game in the Champions League round of 16 against Porto. Bonucci was dropped and spent the whole Champions League game on the stands for disciplinary reasons. His starter status, however, was resumed from the following Serie A match. Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that either Bonucci or Allegri will leave the club after the scuffle, but the duo seem to be on good terms again as they have appeared while talking and smiling during one training session ahead of tonight’s return leg against Porto.

