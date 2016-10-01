Video - Pochettino: ‘I respect Wenger but...’

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has told Arsene Wenger to focus on his own club after that the Arsenal manager had had a dig at Tottenham: “I respect him a lot and I because I respect a lot I don’t want to say nothing. I am still young and I’ve spent only five years in the Premier League, before at Southampton and now at Tottenham. But I think there is no point to talk about another team. Football is about to win trophies, every club has different circumstances. I think Wenger is one of the best managers in the world but I think he should talk for himself and for Arsenal.”



