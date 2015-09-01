Video: Radja Nainggolan refuses to sign a Juve jersey
02 August at 20:20There seems to be bad blood between Radja Nainggolan and Juventus as the Belgian international has stated on numerious occasions that he dislikes the Bianconeri club. During their US tour, Nainggolan proved yet again that he does not like Juventus as he refused to sign a fans Juve jersey. Nainggolan was smiling but he still refused to sign the shirt as Roma fans kept telling him not to sign the jersey. He listened to them very well indeed ....
Watch the video link bellow via ItalianFootballTV :
A Juventus fan tried to get Nainggolan to sign his jersey...— ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) 2 agosto 2017
Radja refused! pic.twitter.com/TU0BGIGzFQ
