#Inter, è il #Rafinha day: il brasiliano lascia il suo albergo, è pronto per le visite mediche pic.twitter.com/WPqC9dm0oS — calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) 22 gennaio 2018

Former Barcelona star Rafinha has just joined Inter and is now ready to have his medical with the Serie A giants. The nerazzurri signed him on a loan deal with option to buy and the player will have his medical with Inter yesterday ahead of signing an agreement with his new club. Our reporter in Milan Pasquale Guarro was waiting for Rafinha outside of his hotel in Milan this morning and has filmed him while leaving the hotel room to join the private clinic where he will have his medical tests.