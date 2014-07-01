Video: Real life Rocket League in Saudi Arabia

A Saudi Arabian lower-league match was interrupted (enhanced?) by a pitch invader. Unlike most other pitch invasions, which tend to feature drunk fools or good soccer doggos, this one featured a car.



It looked like a scene straight out of the popular video game "Rocket League."



The car entered the pitch at high speeds, sounded it’s horn, and drove around. Some were concerned it was an attack, but, alas, like most pitch invasions, it was merely a stunt. The driver was eventually apprehended by police.



Take a look at the video below:

