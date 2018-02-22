Video: Real Madrid had its heart broken in stoppage time tonight

Despite repeated public statements of confidence in their manager, Real Madrid players continue to play as if they want Zinedine Zidane fired. The latest example comes from Tuesday night’s shocking defeating to Espanyol at the death.



In the 93rd minute, Gerard Moreno escaped the Galacticos’ defense and accepted a cross at the top of the box and put the ball past Keylor Navas. This time, it was captain Sergio Ramos who completely lost track of Moreno.



The loss puts even more pressure on Zidane, who’s seat is getting warmer with each non-Champions League match.

