Italy legendturned 50 yesterday. The Divin Codino decided to spend his special day in central Italy, specifically in the area hit by a 6.00 magnitude earthquake last summer.Italian media, therefore, were only informed about Baggio’s visits when the former Juventus, Fiorentina, Inter and AC Milan star was already on the spot.spending time with the mayor and with the children of the little town located in between Umbria and Lazio. Baggio moved to Norcia, another small town hit by the earthquake, in the afternoon.“I wanted to see what the situation here is. I think one has to visit some places in order to know what really happened. You can’t understand the situation here just from TV footages”, Baggio told TG1.