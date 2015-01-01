Video: Serie A star admits Montella wants him at AC Milan

No secret that AC Milan are interested in Atalanta star Papu Gomez. Calciomercato.com reported earlier last week that the rossoneri DS Massimiliano Mirabelli had met the player’s agent Beppe Riso to discuss a potential move of the Argentinean to the San Siro.



Talking to Italian media during an even held in Milan city centre yesterday night, Gomez confirmed AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella wants to sign him in the summer. Our reporters were on the spot to interview one of the most shining stars of this campaign.



“Many players could leave Atalanta next season, included me. I have a contract and I want to talk about my possible destination, I’ll talk about the future with my club. I am only going to leave Atalanta to join a team that can battle it out for the Serie A title and the Champions League.”



“I am on very good terms with Montella, he wanted me at Fiorentina and I know he wants me know but there have been no contacts yet. AC Milan wanted to sign me in January but I opted to stay at Atalanta.”

