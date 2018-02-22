Tottenham and Juventus are set to lock horns in what has become the most highly anticipated matchup of this Champions League knockout round.After battling to a 2-2 draw in Torino (albeit with Spurs having the away goal advantage), the two sides are both coming in, looking to win the final matchup on Wednesday.Earlier today we showed you Juventus’ training. Check out pictures and videos from Tottenham’s training session on Tuesday. Unlike Mandzukic, however, you won’t see Toby Alderweireld training with his club.