Video: Totti predicted Juve-Real Madrid draw
16 March at 15:45Francesco Totti was present for the Champions League draw on Friday and made his call on who Italian rivals Juventus would meet in the last eight.
The Roma legend can be seen predicting the Real Madrid-Juventus matchup during the tense moments as Andriy Shevchenko draws Juventus during the Champions League Draw on Friday. Juventus were indeed pitted against Los Blancos, setting up one of two quarter-final matches between Italian and Spanish sides.
#Totti anticipates the draw of Juventus Monchi
"Real, Real"
Che gufata
