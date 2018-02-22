New Levels pic.twitter.com/Y9x86iQrMt — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) March 23, 2018

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt had another eventful day training with the Borussia Dortmund first team squad. Indeed, he scored an inch-perfect goal and impressed in front of more than 1,000 fans as coach Peter Stöger put his players through their paces.Bolt is training ahead of this summer’s Soccer Aid match at which he is preparing to captain the World XI, so could a change of career be on the cards for the world record holder once he retires from running?Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)