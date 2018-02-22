Vidic reveals most intense Italian football rivalry

Earlier today we brought you the words of Nemanja Vidic, who came to the defense of Paul Pogba. In that interview, he also spoke about the rivalries he partook in while part of Inter.



He was surprised to realize that Inter-Juventus was much more intense than Milan-Inter.



“I was shocked that Inter-Juventus is much more felt than Inter-Milan. Italy and it is the most enduring rivalry,” he told The Sun.



Here’s what he had to say about Pogba:



Paul Pogba cannot be blamed for his struggles at Manchester United, says Nemanja Vidic, with issues outside of his control contributing to a turbulent period.



The £89 million asset has seen his value questioned this season, with a bright start to the 2017-18 campaign having been countered by injury issues and a humbling benching by Jose Mourinho. Vidic believes too much pressure has been placed on the France international as a result of his club-record price tag – something he can do little about.



Vidic told reporters at St George’s Park while taking a UEFA Pro Licence course: “It is not the player's fault that a club is paying so much money for him. If someone offers you a big contract, you would not refuse, probably?”



“I think the environment is important - who is around you, for example - to make you better. For the players of 22 and 23 to get so much money and publicity, he must feel like he is the most powerful person in the world. I was a football player, I felt like that: ‘Wow, I am feeling really good’.



“But I think you need to have someone in the dressing room - some of the players - who can help you come through these difficult situations.”