Vieira: Arsenal legend visits Napoli

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira visited Napoli training ground on Wednesday morning, Sky Sport Italia reports. The former France star followed Maurizio Sarri’s training session and had lunch alongside the azzurri side.



​Sky Italia did also interview the Arsenal legend and in a few minutes we’ll be able to provide you the word-to-word translation of Vieira’s words.



The Frenchman is currently in charge of New York City and has probably visited Napoli to get further insights regarding his managerial career.



Napoli currently sit second in the Serie A table and sit only one point behind table leaders Inter. Maurizio Sarri’s side play one of the most attractive football in Europe but have been eliminated from the Champions League group stage.



The partenopei will be facing Leipzig in the last 32 stage of Europa League this coming February.Vieira played in Serie A wearing the shirts of Inter and Juventus after leaving Arsenal in summer 2005.

