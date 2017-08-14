After enduring a long and widespread series of transfer links, it seems that Milan’s Carlos Bacca is finally close to his departure. From La Liga, Villarreal has appeared late on the scene, but with potentially the most attractive offer. The Yellow Submarines are keen on a deal on the basis of a loan with a redemption clause set at 17-18 million EUR.

MISSED TRAINING - The Milan player has not trained with his team, rather the Colombian striker appeared at Milanello around 4:30 pm, only to leave the sports center about an hour later. As Sky Sport reports, Bacca is close to Villarreal.

MILAN-VILLARREAL - It has been confirmed after the first rumors coming from Spain, that Villarreal is negotiating with Milan for striker Carlos Bacca. As reported by Sky Sport, the excellent relations between the two clubs opened a new relations after the arrival of Zapata in 2012 and during this summer with Musacchio. The Spanish club expressed its willingness agree to a loan with a redemption clause, one of the formulas contemplated by Milan. The move details have started to unravel, but remain complicated by the costs. The Rossoneri do not want to allow a player to leave for a sum less than their evaluation, but they also do not want to pay wages for a player to sparingly feature, therefore the numbers set for by Milan are between 15 and 20 million EUR.