Villareal want Sevilla, Monaco target, Serie A hitman
13 May at 14:29Villareal are set to make an offer for young Italian sensation Giovanni Simeone, according to the latest reports from Spain.
The Yellow Submarine is just one club that is after Diego Simeone’s young son, alongside Monaco, Sevilla, Lazio and Galatasaray.
Villareal have already sent scouts on numerous occasion to watch the youngster, who has scored twelve goals this season in Serie A, adding two assists.
They are now persuaded that making an offer for him is the right move to bolster their attack.
Signed for a measly €5.1 million from River Plate, Simeone has impressed, showing the same grit and determination as his father, plus very good technique and a good nose for goal.
Though El Cholito has slowed down in the second half of the season, this coincides with Genoa’s own troubles, the Grifone finding itself only five points clear of the relegation zone.
With the club having sold many of its prize assets (Leonardo Pavoletti being the most recent), how long until this team, known for frequent chopping and changing, will let go of Simeone?
