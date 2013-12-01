Villarreal: here is Musacchio's possible replacement

Villarreal are set to lose Mateo Musacchio at the end of this season as the player is inches away from joining Italian club AC Milan on an 18 million euros transfer. Musacchio has had his problems in the past with injuries but when he was on the field, he was always one of the best Villarreal players. Now that he is on the verge of leaving, Villarreal need to find a solid replacement for him as they want to keep having a solid back-line.



According to the Spanish press, the yellow submarines have their eyes on Olympiacos defender Alberto Botia. The Spanish defender's contract is set to expire in 2018 as he would only cost them around 5 million euros.



Botia has appeared in 33 games for the Greek club this season as he scored 2 goals and added one assist on the season. He has put up decent numbers as he could be a very nice low-cost addition for the Spanish club.