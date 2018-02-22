Former Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas has been talking to Corriere dello Sport. The Portuguese tactician, who recently departed Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG, has been giving his opinion on the current state of the Italian game.



He was quick to congratulate Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri and the way his team has played, stating that; “Napoli plays beautiful football and Sarri has been really brave.



It won’t be easy for them to win the Scudetto however; I had a similar situation in China with Shanghai.



“We were fighting with (Guangzhou) Evergrande who are vastly experienced in winning titles and this proved decisive once again. For me, the favourite in Italy remains Juventus.”



Staying with the Bianconeri, Villas-Boas gave his opinion on the Champions League second-leg encounter with his former club next week.



“It’s not impossible for Juventus to win in London,” he explained, “but it will not be easy because Spurs are playing well and are making it difficult for all their opponents.



“In Turin, Juventus struggled to limit their possession and Spurs spent vast periods of time in their half of the field.



Wembley is also a difficult place to go to because the atmosphere puts pressure on the opposition.”