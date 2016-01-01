Vincenzo Montella unsure of AC Milan future

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella talked to media on Saturday afternoon on the eve of the rossoneri Serie A clash against Palermo. The Italian tactician was asked whether he sees his future at AC Milan give that a new ownership is set to complete the club’s takeover next week. Chinese entrepreneur Yonghong Li, in fact, is expected to finally acquire a majority share in the club on the 14th of April.



“I am only focused on the Palermo game at the moment, let’s see what will happen next week”, Montella said.



“I am not feeling underestimated. I feel like I am a better manager now than what I used to be and I hope I will further improve in the future. I’ve never had so much exposure. The AC Milan brand is very strong and I think it’s normal to hear more rumours about my future.”



“I’m happy at AC Milan and if it will be possible, I’d be glad to continue my job here. However, I still don’t know what new owners think about me, we’ll talk in the future. At the moment I can say nothing more than that.”

