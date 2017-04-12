Vincenzo Montella wants Daniele De Rossi to sign for AC Milan
12 April at 16:40AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella is reportedly trying to convince Daniele De Rossi to move to the San Siro once his contract expires at the end of the season. The Italian tactician is a long time admirer of the Capitan Futuro and according to Sky Italia he has already made contact to sign the experienced centre midfielder in the summer.
De Rossi, in fact, has rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with his club. AS Roma have only offered him a new one-year deal whilst De Rossi demands a three-year contract extension.
AC Milan are ready to offer at least a new two-year deal with De Rossi who is also wanted by other Serie A clubs like Inter and Juventus.
Chelsea have also emerged as possible contenders for the experienced Italian midfielder given that De Rossi is on very good terms with Antonio Conte not to mention that the player may find difficult to join any other Serie A club.
