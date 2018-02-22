Vinicio: 'Juve stole the league title from Napoli...'

Juventus beat Inter Milan this past week-end in a huge game for them as they ended up winning by a 2-3 score line. Considering Napoli's result (a loss to Fiorentina), this was a huge win for the bianconeri. There was a ton of controversy during the Inter-Juve game as Vecino was sent off early on in the game and there were other dubious decisions.



Ex-Napoli coach Luis Vinicio spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss on the matter, here is what he had to say:



"Juve result ? Well this has been happening for years now. When Juve are involved, there is always something that happens. It isn't just one episode, there are many issues here but I don't want to say more. I understand the Napoli players and Sarri. They have pushed hard all season long and then you realize that there isn't much you can do. I find that certain decisions have been very injust but I guess that's how it goes. We have always been disadvantaged but what hurts is that things never change. Even so, we will still celebrate since this Napoli squad have really been incredible. Juve stole the league title from Napoli....".



Juve will be playing against Bologna this coming week-end where as Napoli will face off against Torino.