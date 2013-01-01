Fiorentina do not have a huge window left before the transfer session closes, and with Kalinic reportedly close to a move to Milan, the Viola club needs to do everything they can as soon as they can. The departures of key players from last season such as Borja Valero, Vecino, and most importantly Bernardeschi to rivals Juventus (plus the possible exit of Kalinic) have left Fiorentina with some notable gaps in their roster should they hope to compete for a Europa League spot this season.

Two names that are being suggested for the Florence club are Politano and Jesé Rodriguez. Politano is one of Italy’s best young stars, featuring as an important player for Sassuolo last season and attracting interest from Serie A’s top clubs. But at the moment, he is just an alternative to the PSG player for whom a 10 million EUR offer is being prepared for the ex Real Madrid man. The idea is an initial loan with a redemption clause.