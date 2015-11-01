Nikola Kalinic's future is ever further from Fiorentina. The Croatian striker has long been Milan's market goal and in his contract there is a 50-million-euro buy-out clause that would facilitate his farewell from the Viola club.

KALINIC ON THE MARKET - Having arrived in Milan for the "Facchetti Prize" on the day dedicated to the memory of the historical director of the Gazzetta dello Sport, Candido Cannavò, Fiorentina's manager Giancarlo Antognoni opened a sale of Nikola Kalinic: "Kalinic moving away? Fiorentina wants to build a team that keeps the rankings achieved in these years. It is normal then that there is likely to be some sacrifice..." Antognoni then confirmed Milan's court for the Croatian striker, opening also to other clubs interested in him, "Milan on Kalinic? He is definitely a great striker, but there is not only Milan looking for him."

ON BERNARDESCHI - "Who has said he is a market man? He is of Florentine heritage and rightly the club wants to keep it. We will certainly do our best to keep this player, even because the management always wants to stay at some level of standing. I think it is useless enough to give away important players, it is clear that proposals are always done in two or three at times. During this time it is difficult to imagine the opposite, surely the property wants to do this. "